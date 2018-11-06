Five additional judges of Karnataka High Court take charge

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Bar Council on Monday welcomed the newly appointed five additional judges of Karnataka High Court. Now, the working strength of judges in Karnataka High Court has touched 33, as against the sanctioned strength of 62.

In his welcome address at the function held at High Court, YR Sadasiva Reddy, Co-Chairman , Bar Council of India, said that the role of the judges of the high court is more responsible and onerous. “We hope that you will discharge the same without fear or favour. Your wide experience as district judges will be asset for the high court and it will keep yourselves in good stead while discharging the duties in court,” he said.