Former Karnataka Minister Omprakash Kanagali passes away

BELAGARVI: Former Karnataka Minister and senior Congress leader Omprakash Kanagali, son of former Union Minister late B Shankarananda, died at KLE Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

He was 69.

He was survived by one son and a daughter.

Omprakash had served as Irrigation Minister and Belagavi District In-charge Minister in the cabinet of former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna.

According to family sources, the last rites will be held in his native place Kanagala Village in Chikkodi taluk in the evening.