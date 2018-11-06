Home States Karnataka

Giving wrong info on loan waiver draws DyCM’s ire

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Officials of the Bengaluru urban district zilla panchayat were pulled up by deputy chief minister and Bengaluru development minister G Parameshwara for furnishing wrong information regarding the number of farmers who have benefitted from farm loan waiver. During the progress review meeting, he sought information on the number of farmers in Urban district who were beneficiaries of farm loan waivers from nationalised and cooperative banks.

In their reply, the officials informed the minister that a total of 3,530 farmers have availed short-term loans, eight availed medium term and 53 farmers have availed long-term loans. A total of 7,531 farmers have benefitted from the waiver, they said.

Angered by the same, Parameshwara questioned how the number of farmers who have benefitted from the waiver be more than the number of farmers who have availed loans. Pulling up officials for furnishing wrong information during the meeting, he threatened to suspend officials if wrong information is provided.

