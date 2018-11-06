Karnataka:Tipu Jayanti likely to be a low-key affair this year, BJP to stage protests

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tipu Jayanti celebrations would be a low-key affair this year sans processions, banners and buntings. The threat of protests from BJP and Pro-Hindu outfits and compulsions of maintaining a delicate communal political balance have forced the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government to lower the scale of celebrations.

Tipu Jayanti celebration, which was made a state-sponsored event by the previous Siddaramaiah government, used to be a grand affair during his regime with the state-level main programme being organised at the banquet hall in Vidhana Soudha. The Kumaraswamy government has decided to even change the venue of the main function to be held on November 10 to Ravindra Kalakshetra.

A high-level meeting with police officers chaired by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, who is also the Home Minister, has taken this decision by citing security concerns in the light of threats from various outfits to oppose the celebrations. “The venue of main function on Tipu Jayanti has been changed from the banquet hall in Vidhana Soudha to Ravindra Kalakshetra. The programme would be over before 2 pm,” Parameshwara said.

A slew of restrictions was also planned to prevent any untoward incidents during the celebrations, which include ban on any processions as part of the celebrations or opposing the celebrations on November 10. Putting up posters, banners and buntings in public places too has been banned. The event should be celebrated indoors in an auditorium or hall.

Strong protests against Tipu Jayanti in 2015 had turned violent in many places in the state. Police had to open fire in Madikeri against the protesters. A VHP activist had even lost his life. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who had expressed reservations on continuing Tipu Jayanti as a state event, has now agreed to maintain status quo with Congress being his coalition partner.

Vigil on social media too

The security vigil has been extended to social media too. “Action would be taken against those posting provocative messages, images or any other content related to Tipu Sultan,” Parameshwara said.

Elaborate security arrangements with deployment of State Reserve Police and Rapid Action Force have been made to maintain peace and harmony in the state.

BJP to stage protests

BJP has accused the Congress-JD(S) coalition government of ignoring the sentiment of Hindus and celebrating Tipu Jayanti to appease the Muslim community. “Tipu Sultan was a controversial person on many counts. He was also a religious bigot. Historical records prove that he had ordered the massacre of thousands of Kodavas during his invasion of Malabar. He had also ordered the execution of Mandayam Iyengars at the temple-town of Melkote in Mandya district on the day of Deepavali festival,” BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa said in a statement demanding the state government to drop its proposal to celebate Tipu Jayanti.“BJP would stage protests in the state if the state government goes ahead with its celebrations.”