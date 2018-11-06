Loan waiver scheme implementation starts from Sedam, Doddaballapur

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Deepavali gift to farmers, the state government announced the rollout of loan waiver scheme on Monday from two taluks; Sedam (Kalaburagi district) and Doddaballpur (Bengaluru rural).

The CM is personally reviewing implementation of the scheme and eligible farmers need not panic, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

A team led by Commissioner of Land Records and Survey Settlements has developed a software specially for loan waiver scheme and steps are being taken to implement the scheme transparently. “Farmers eligible under this scheme need not panic,” the CM stated.Nationalised banks have provided details of loan accounts and the information is uploaded in the software and is being verified, the release stated.

As a first step, pilot project is rolled out in Sedam and Doddaballapur taluks from Monday (Nov 5). “After banks complete verification of information, farmers will be asked to visit the respective banks where they had taken loan and furnish documents and information such as Aadhar card, Ration card and details of land they own from November 12 onwards. Later this process will be started in other talukas”, the CM stated. In the cooperative sector verification process of 20 lakh loan accounts is under progress in 6000 branches, which is expected to complete by the end of this month.

Deputy Commissioners are appointed as Nodal officers for the implementation of this scheme. Soon a helpline will be launched to guide the farmers, the CM said. The The state government will soon start a helpline to address farmers concerns or doubts about implementation of the scheme.

Farmers plan to lay siege to bank in Hassan

Hassan: Farmers attached to Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha are planning to lay siege to branches of Axis Bank in the district for issuing loan recovery notices to farmers who allegedly failed to clear loans. Bank officials issued a notice to one Shashikumar of Doddametikurke in Arsikere taluk who allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison after he got the notice.

Protest staged in front of bank in Mysuru

Mysuru: Following the notices served by Axis Bank to farmers who had availed various loans, members of Federation of State Farmers Associations on Monday staged a protest outside the bank in the city. The agitators also made a vain bid to barge into the branch of the bank near post office at V V Mohalla here. The farmers led by state secretary of the federation Attahalli Devaraj who staged a protest for sometime, also raised slogans against the bank authorities for serving notices along with arrest warrant to over 150 farmers in both Chamarajanagar and Belagavi districts.