State government will revive TG Halli reservoir: G Parameshwara

Published: 06th November 2018 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

BDA chairman and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said the state government has decided to revive Thippagondanahalli (TG Halli) reservoir by diverting water from Yettinahole project to it.Speaking at a meeting with Karnataka Development Board (KDB) officials, the minister said the TG Halli reservoir had become polluted, and the industries in the vicinity should not let their waste into the reservoir.

Addressing the state of government schools, he said, of the 885 primary government schools in South Bengaluru, 35 need repairs and 24 needs to be rebuilt. He told officials that toilets were not found to be clean and a sum of Rs 2,000 was to be allotted per month for each school only to clean up the toilets.  He warned officials that during the next KDB meeting, they should provide complete financial figures, and said incorrect information will not be excused.

