Home States Karnataka

Wanted by CCB sleuths in ponzi scheme, mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy goes absconding

Reddy is suspected to have received 57 kg of gold worth Rs 18 crore to help an accused in a case being investigated by the Directorate of Enforcement.

Published: 07th November 2018 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Minister and mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy has gone absconding as the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police are on the lookout for him, after his name emerged during the probe of a multi-crore cheating case. He is suspected to have received 57 kg of gold worth Rs 18 crore to help an accused in a case being investigated by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar said that the CCB is probing a case in which Ambidant Marketing Pvt Ltd had cheated over 15,000 people to the tune of around Rs 600 crores by promising high interest rates. “There was a raid on the firm by the ED officials on charges of money laundering, while the cheating cases booked against the firm by public was entrusted to the CCB for further probe. During the investigation, it was found that the owner of the firm Syed Ahmed Fareed had 12 bank accounts and it was found that Rs. 18 crore was transferred to a bullion dealer in Bengaluru. When he was summoned for questioning, he revealed that he was paid money to provide 57 kg of gold ingots to Ramesh, owner of Rajmahal Fancy Jewellers in Ballari”.

“When Ramesh was questioned, he admitted that he had given the gold to Janardhana Reddy. Further investigations revealed that Fareed had approached Reddy and his accomplice Ali Khan seeking help in the ED case. He offered to pay Rs 20 crore for the help and Reddy allegedly demanded that everything should be given in gold. Ali Khan introduced him to jeweller Ramesh, who purchased gold on behalf of Fareed and gave it to Reddy,” Kumar said.

The CCB police arrested Ramesh in connection of the case a week ago after which Reddy and Ali Khan have gone absconding. “We are on the lookout for Reddy and Khan, as they are wanted in our case. We have also searched several premises in Benglauru and Ballari,” the police added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
mining baron mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy ED case money laundering case Janardhan Reddy wanted

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp