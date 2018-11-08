Karnataka by-poll: Candidate walks away, but Ramanagara throws up surprise

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite a rout for the BJP in Ramanagara Assembly by-polls, the local leadership is buoyed by the support the party has received despite its candidate L Chandrashekar withdrawing from the contest just two days before the by-polls. The small percentage of votes received by the party has been interpreted as the growth of a base for BJP in JD(S)-dominated Vokkaliga strong land, where, according to local BJP leaders, voters are getting disillusioned by repeated representation by members of one family.

Ramanagara district BJP president M Rudresh told Express that a strong campaign by the party would have ensured a tough contest for JD(S) candidate and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s wife Anitha Kumaraswamy. “However, the party was affected by the selection of the candidate in the constituency, and factionalism within state BJP. These developments have taught us a good lesson on how to improve our prospects in the future,” he said.

The 15,000 votes BJP has received, despite the fact that there were no booth agents in a majority of the polling booths, reflects the support the party enjoys, he added. While BJP was left licking its wounds, JD(S) candidate Anitha highlighted that her victory was due to the relationship between the constituency and JD(S) state president HD Deve Gowda’s family. “There is a close bond between Ramanagara constituency and members of our family,” she said.

All in the family

For the first time in the history of Karnataka Legislative Assembly, a Chief Minister’s wife Anitha is also a member of the Legislative Assembly. Three Reddy and Jarkiholi brothers have also been elected to the assembly simultaneously. Former CM Siddaramaiah and his son Yathindra, Ramalinga Reddy and Sowmya Reddy are other family members who are members of the assembly.