Home States Karnataka

Karnataka by-poll: Candidate walks away, but Ramanagara throws up surprise

The 15,000 votes BJP has received, despite the fact that there were no booth agents in a majority of the polling booths, reflects the support the party enjoys, he added.

Published: 08th November 2018 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

hdkumaraswamy

Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy with wife and former MLA Anitha Kumaraswamy. (Photo | File/ PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite a rout for the BJP in Ramanagara Assembly by-polls, the local leadership is buoyed by the support the party has received despite its candidate L Chandrashekar withdrawing from the contest just two days before the by-polls. The small percentage of votes received by the party has been interpreted as the growth of a base for BJP in JD(S)-dominated Vokkaliga strong land, where, according to local BJP leaders, voters are getting disillusioned by repeated representation by members of one family.

Ramanagara district BJP president M Rudresh told Express that a strong campaign by the party would have ensured a tough contest for JD(S) candidate and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s wife Anitha Kumaraswamy. “However, the party was affected by the selection of the candidate in the constituency, and factionalism within state BJP. These developments have taught us a good lesson on how to improve our prospects in the future,” he said.

The 15,000 votes BJP has received, despite the fact that there were no booth agents in a majority of the polling booths, reflects the support the party enjoys, he added. While BJP was left licking its wounds, JD(S) candidate Anitha highlighted that her victory was due to the relationship between the constituency and JD(S) state president HD Deve Gowda’s family. “There is a close bond between Ramanagara constituency and members of our family,” she said.

All in the family

For the first time in the history of Karnataka Legislative Assembly, a Chief Minister’s wife Anitha is also a member of the Legislative Assembly. Three Reddy and Jarkiholi brothers have also been elected to the assembly simultaneously.  Former CM Siddaramaiah and his son Yathindra, Ramalinga Reddy and Sowmya Reddy are other family members who are members of the assembly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka by-poll Anitha Kumaraswamy H D Kumaraswamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp