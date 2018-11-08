Home States Karnataka

Karnataka by-poll: D K Shivakumar’s strategy brings down BJP

Now that the battle for Ballari is over, answers are being sought about what caused Congress candidate Ugrappa’s massive victory over BJP’s J Shantha, the sister of party leader B Sriramulu.

Published: 08th November 2018 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy with Congress leader D K Shivakumar. (Photo | PTI)

By Subhash Chandra NS
Express News Service

BALLARI: Now that the battle for Ballari is over, answers are being sought about what caused Congress candidate Ugrappa’s massive victory over BJP’s J Shantha, the sister of party leader B Sriramulu.

Congress surprised many by announcing that MLC V S Ugrappa, widely considered an outsider, would be the coalition candidate. It launched an aggressive campaign, and the entire cabinet descended upon Ballari.  Congress faced several challenges, including the displeasure nursed by local MLAs against district in-charge minister D K Shivakumar. Sriramulu attacked him, saying that ‘Kanakapura’s Gowda’ will not sustain here. However, Shivakumar said, “All our MLAs are working hard for the victory of our candidate. There is no dissidence in the party.”

This was perceived as a diktat or a hidden message for the MLAs. Congress sources said that the MLAs were told that one who fetched more votes will be made a minister. It appears that they competed with each other to get more votes for the party.

Ugrappa, who got 6,28,163 votes, the most in Ballari elections, bagged his highest -- 85,140 votes -- from the Sandur assembly constituency, followed by Kampli (84,466 votes), Ballari rural (83,918), Vijayanagara (83,832), Hagaribommanahalli (83,364) and Hadagali (70,598).

On the other hand, the mood in the BJP camp was muted. District BJP President Channabasavanagouda said, “The party workers are working at the booth level. They are not like Congress workers who will be present before any leader who comes to Ballari.”

The worst came from Gali Janardhan Reddy, which the BJP cadre also believes spelt disaster for BJP. In an interview, he targeted Siddaramaiah, saying that the latter was responsible for his imprisonment and was punished by his son’s death. With the exception of V Somanna, who stayed back until the elections were over, many others exited the scene after making a few statements.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
D K Shivakumar Karnataka by-poll

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp