Karnataka by-poll: Saffron party sees positive outcome in Mandya

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Despite its loss, the BJP’s impressive performance in Mandya Lok Sabha constituency has raised hopes for the saffron party in parts of the Old Mysuru region, which was hitherto dominated by JD(S) and Congress.

The BJP’s vote share had never crossed 80,000 in the constituency. But the party stunned political observers by finishing with 2.44 lakh votes, setting the stage for a keen contest in the ensuing General Election in 2019. The saffron party turned out to be an alternative to many disgruntled Congress workers and the Raitha Sangha, going by the by-election results. In Melukote, Malavalli, Srirangapatna assembly segments, it polled more than 23,000 votes each, indicating that it is no longer a push-over in the region.

If Mandya is a pointer to any trend, BJP has a good prospect of encashing on the differences on the ground between Congress and JD(S) in Hassan, Chamarajnagar and Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituencies, according to political observers.

The BJP, that was restricted to a few urban pockets in the region, is optimistic of doing well if it pulls up its socks and wins over disgruntled workers of rival parties.