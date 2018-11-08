Home States Karnataka

Karnataka by-poll: Vote in favour of coalition govt, says Congress; BJP to introspect for its poor show

Coalition partners Congress and JDS won four of the five seats in the bypoll, while the BJP managed to retain its hold over Shivamogga.

Published: 08th November 2018

(LR) Anitha Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) won Ramanagaram; Congress’ VS Ugrappa won Ballari; INC's Anand Nayamagouda won Jamkhandi; JD(S)’s LR Shivaramegowda won Mandya and BJP’s BY Raghavendra won Shivamogga.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Coalition partners Congress and JDS won four of the five seats in the bypoll, while the BJP managed to retain its hold over Shivamogga. The Congress has termed it as a mandate in favour of the coalition government.  People of the state have blessed the JDS and Congress coalition government and rejected BJP’s attempts to destabilise the government, said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Speaking to media persons after by-poll results were announced, Rao said the coalition partners won with a huge margin in Ballari and three other constituencies. “This by elections clearly show that JDS- Congress alliance is strong and we are willing to work together honestly,” Rao said. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said proper coordination between the coalition partners ensured the victory of Congress and JDS candidates in the by-poll.

Congress leader VS Ugrappa, who won with a huge margin in Ballari said people are suffering due to GST, demonetisation and increase in fuel prices. “Bypoll results are an indication of things to come in the 2019 general elections,” Ugrappa said.

JDS state President H Vishwanath said the results have given a befitting reply to BJP’s attempts to destabilise the coalition government. Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said people of the state have given a befitting response to BJP leaders, who call Congress- JDS coalition as an unholy alliance. People of the state have supported the coalition government’s policies, the CM said. “Our aim is to win all 28 seats in the state in the 2019 elections,” the CM told media persons.

“Bypoll results are the moral booster for the coalition government,” he added. The BJP, however, rejected the coalition leaders claim that by-poll results will have an impact on the 2019 general elections.“We respect mandate given by people and try to do well in the 2019 polls. We will introspect reasons for our defeat,” BJP leader R Ashoka. The BJP leader said the election was mainly centred around state issues and not national issues.

“We cannot call it semi-final before the 2019 general elections. Even the  Congress had won by-polls when Siddaramaiah was the CM, but they lost in general elections,” the BJP leader added. Ashoka said the BJP has done well in Mandya and they will win the seat in 2019.

Karnataka by-poll

