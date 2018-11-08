Home States Karnataka

Litmus test for Congress-JD(S) in Mysuru corporation polls

In the elections in 2018, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) had thrown up a fractured mandate and the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the 65-member house by winning 22 seats.

Published: 08th November 2018 08:24 AM

File photo of the Mysuru City Corporation illuminated ahead of Dasara | Express

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: After the recent by-polls, the Congress-JD(S) alliance faces another litmus test in the Mysuru mayoral elections scheduled for November 17. In the elections in 2018, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) had thrown up a fractured mandate. The BJP emerged as the single largest party in the 65-member house by winning 22 seats, followed by Congress (19), JD-S (18), BSP (1) and five Independents. The BJP and JD(S) formed an alliance to rule the urban body.

However, with the Congress and JD(S) stitching an alliance at the state level, the two parties are expected to come together in MCC too. But both are keen on the mayor’s post. The Congress has managed to win over a few JD(S) rebels who had managed to win as Independents and is also eyeing support from others.
Congress legislator Tanveer Sait and other leaders want the mayor post for the party and he is likely to take up the issue with CLP leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah. But Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh has asked Congress to give the post to JD(S) as they have given up the top post to its ally in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for the past three years.

BJP, that is keeping its cards close to its chest, is keenly watching the political developments and has kept its options open to wrest power in the MCC. Though there have been instances of BJP and JD(S) coming together to capture power in MCC and ZP, they have decided to part ways after the Congress-JD(S) alliance formed government in the state.

Sources said leaders of both the parties (JD-S and Congress) will fall in line to strengthen the alliance as they want to preach ‘unity mantra’ at least until the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. They fear any bickering in the alliance in Mysuru will send a wrong message that will put Siddaramaiah in an awkward position.
The strong aspirants for the top post from both the parties are knocking on the doors of senior party leaders and lobbying may gain momentum in a couple of days after the top leaders of both the parties decide on power-sharing in the city corporation.

However, many are anticipating the visit of Siddaramaiah to take a final call on the mayoral elections. The post of mayor is reserved for a woman (general category) and the deputy mayor post reserved for BC (9B category). The elections to four standing committees will also be held at 11.30 am the same day.

