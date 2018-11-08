Home States Karnataka

Woman killed in suspected honour killing

The deceased has been identified as Renuka Nayak, a native of Shiravar town of Manvi taluk in Raichur.

Published: 08th November 2018 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: In a suspected case of honour killing, a 22-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly killed by her parents and relatives at Yalgur village of Basavana Bagewadi taluk in Vijayapura district on Wednesday. The Nidgundi police have registered a case under IPC 302 against the girl’s parents, her elder brother and brother-in-law.

The deceased has been identified as Renuka Nayak, a native of Shiravar town of Manvi taluk in Raichur. Her husband, Shankar Nayak, runs a mobile phone store at his village and was at the shop when the incident occurred at home. All the four accused have been detained within 10 hours.

Renuka met Shankar two years ago, and the duo fell in love. But the girl’s family opposed the relationship as the boy belonged to another caste. Going against the wishes of her family, the two married in 2016 at a temple. But Shankar used to receive threat calls from the girl’s family.

According to the police, Renuka’s parents, her elder brother and brother-in-law made a sudden visit to her residence on Tuesday. Renuka’s parents asked the couple to forget the past and promised to take care of her as she was pregnant. They came home with sweets and told Renuka and her husband that they would celebrate Deepavali with them.

However, Renuka was murdered soon after Shankar went to his shop. Shankar tried to contact his wife over the phone to inquire about Deepavali preparations at home, but she did not respond. He rushed home, only to find Renuka’s throat slit and her family missing. On suspicion of honour killing, he alerted the police. The police rushed to the spot and launched a search operation. They also alerted Shiravar Police about the incident.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Honour Killing Karnataka Honour Killing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp