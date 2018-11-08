Woman killed in suspected honour killing

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: In a suspected case of honour killing, a 22-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly killed by her parents and relatives at Yalgur village of Basavana Bagewadi taluk in Vijayapura district on Wednesday. The Nidgundi police have registered a case under IPC 302 against the girl’s parents, her elder brother and brother-in-law.

The deceased has been identified as Renuka Nayak, a native of Shiravar town of Manvi taluk in Raichur. Her husband, Shankar Nayak, runs a mobile phone store at his village and was at the shop when the incident occurred at home. All the four accused have been detained within 10 hours.

Renuka met Shankar two years ago, and the duo fell in love. But the girl’s family opposed the relationship as the boy belonged to another caste. Going against the wishes of her family, the two married in 2016 at a temple. But Shankar used to receive threat calls from the girl’s family.

According to the police, Renuka’s parents, her elder brother and brother-in-law made a sudden visit to her residence on Tuesday. Renuka’s parents asked the couple to forget the past and promised to take care of her as she was pregnant. They came home with sweets and told Renuka and her husband that they would celebrate Deepavali with them.

However, Renuka was murdered soon after Shankar went to his shop. Shankar tried to contact his wife over the phone to inquire about Deepavali preparations at home, but she did not respond. He rushed home, only to find Renuka’s throat slit and her family missing. On suspicion of honour killing, he alerted the police. The police rushed to the spot and launched a search operation. They also alerted Shiravar Police about the incident.