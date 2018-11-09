Farmers come forward to sell land to power station

Shreyas H S By

Express News Service

RAICHUR: The farmers at Yermarus have come forward to sell lands to the Yermarus Thermal Power Station (YTPS). The land is for setting up of ash pond which the plant is mulling to build for filling of bottom ash.

Ash pond is used for the disposal of bottom ash. In Yermarus Thermal Power Station, on a daily basis, 1,200 tonnes of fly ash is produced by burning coal, of which 360 tonne or 30 per cent is bottom ash. At present, this bottom ash is flushed using pipelines to Raichur Thermal Power Station (RTPS) ash ponds. There are two ash ponds in RTPS, pond 1 and pond 2.

It must be noted that the construction of pond at Yermarus Thermal Power Station in Yermarus is not a short-term vision, but a long-term one.

Presently, as there is steady demand growing for the bottom ash from some road construction companies for the mix, this ash will be slowly removed for the sale. A few companies have approached RTPS for the purchase of bottom ash.

According to K E Naik, Chief Engineer (Mechanic), farmers living in Yermarus had approached the plant to sell 100 acres of land.

However, he said at present, there is no such plan of building pond as bottom ash is sent to Raichur Thermal Power Station ponds.

“In the long term, there could be a requirement of such pond for filling of ash, hence this is a very long-term plan,” he informed.

He further said for the construction of pond, even 100 acres are not sufficient and it may require more land. It is good that farmers are readily willing on their own to sell the land to make the plant more environment-friendly.

