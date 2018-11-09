Home States Karnataka

Principal files complaint against Congress leader, son

Additional Superintendent of Police Lokesh told TNIE on Thursday that Rathod lodged a complaint against Guttedar and his son, stating that they manhandled him, gave him death threat.

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A case against Kalaburagi District Congress President Jagadev Guttedar and his son, Zilla Panchayat member Rajesh Guttedar, was registered at Station Bazar Police Station on Wednesday following an alleged altercation with the principal of Paryaya MSW College, Mahesh Rathod. However, the duo have denied the charges.

Additional Superintendent of Police Lokesh told TNIE on Thursday that Rathod lodged a complaint against Guttedar and his son, stating that they manhandled him, gave him death threat, and hurled caste-based abuse against him on Monday.

A case of threatening, manhandling and atrocity was registered.  Lokesh, who is investigating, added that the police served a notice to Guttedar, his son, and Rathod to appear before him. Guttedar and his son appeared before Lokesh on Thursday and were interrogated for over two hours. Both denied the allegations and told the police that Rathod has been parking his car on the road close to their house, restricting their access to the house.

The college students also park their bikes on the road, and block the traffic. Guttedar told the police that they only asked the principal not to park his vehicle on the road and to ask the students to follow proper parking norms. They added that while Rathod agreed on that day, he later lodged the complaint against them.

Lokesh told TNIE that Rathod is yet to appear before him to provide evidence to support his allegations. He added that a woman who was present at the time of incident has lodged a complaint against Rathod, saying that when she tried to pacify both the groups, the principal pushed her, due to which she fell down. Investigation would be continued and necessary action would be taken, he said.
 

