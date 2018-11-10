Home States Karnataka

Delay in wage revision: Hutti Mines workers plan protest 

 Irked by the alleged adamant stance being taken by Hutti Gold Mines Company Limited against approving revised wages of workers, the elected labour union is planning to launch a protest. 

Published: 10th November 2018 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Shreyas H S
Express News Service

RAICHUR: Irked by the alleged adamant stance being taken by Hutti Gold Mines Company Limited against approving revised wages of workers, the elected labour union is planning to launch a protest. 
Failure by the company’s management to address the issue may even result in temporary closure of India’s only operational gold mine. 

The elected workers union, the Trade Union Centre of India, has issued a protest notice to the management of Hutti Gold Mines, a Karnataka government undertaking company. 

The 14-day notice says that if the management fails to approve the revised wage, the workers will launch an agitation from November 23 to 27, when over 3,500 workers of company will stage day and night protest in shifts to ensure that mines remain in operation. 

However, if the wage is not revised even after this protest, all the labourers will go on indefinite strike, boycotting work. This will force the mines to shut down. The General Manager of Hutti, Prabhakar S, told The New Indian Express that the management is making all efforts to meet the workers’ demand.
The previous five-year wage agreement between the management and labourers, signed in the presence of Regional Labour Commissioner, Ballari, a central government officer, ended on March 31, 2016. 

This is a tripartite agreement made under Section 12(3) read with 18(3) of the Industrial Dispute s Act. 
Workers of the Mines say that although the charter of demand for revised wage was given to the board of the mines on April 1, 2016 itself, the company has not approved it so far, leading to anger and frustration among them.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
wage revision Hutti Mines worker

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp