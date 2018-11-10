Home States Karnataka

G T Deve Gowda appeals to reject those mixing religion in politics in Karnataka

Kannada Prof H D Umashankar observed that neglecting Tipu and glorifying him with emotions are equally dangerous trends that would not give scope for healthy criticism or scrutiny.

Published: 10th November 2018 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: District-in-charge Minister G T Deve Gowda has criticised the political parties for politicizing Tipu Jayanthi celebrations and for seeking votes on religion and caste. Speaking at the Tipu Jayanthi celebrations held under police cover here on Saturday, he said that people are more matured and are closely observing the developments are also against playing up sentiments in name of religion.

These are a temporary phenomenon and they would teach a lesson in the coming election in the next five years, he added.

He told that 130 crore people have accepted the Constitution penned by Ambedkar. When we celebrate Ambedkar, Valmiki, Kanaka, Vishwakarma, Kempe Gowda Jayanthi's why is that they are against Tipu Jayanthi, he asked. He termed Tipu as a great warrior who fought against colonial rule, launched progressive programmes like developing tanks, executed irrigation projects and also worked for the welfare of the farming community.

He recalled former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda introducing four per cent reservation for minorities and also wished to take rebirth as Muslim and maintained that Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has been advised to take rest.

Kannada Prof H D Umashankar observed that neglecting Tipu and glorifying him with emotions are equally dangerous trends that would not give scope for healthy criticism or scrutiny.

He said that Tipu expanded his kingdom to 2 lakh sq meters and has 1.44 lakh strong army, took over land from landlords and gave it to landless farmers from weaker sections, donated for development of temples, introduced Kannada as an official language, implemented land reforms.

He said that Tipu who never compromised and fought four wars in nine years is the only king who pledged his two sons with British.

G T Deve Gowda Tipu Jayanthi Tipu Jayanthi celebrations

