Mahadayi order: State to approach apex court

Karnataka government has taken a decision to approach the Supreme Court, challenging Mahadayi inter-state river water tribunal's verdict.

10th November 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka government has taken a decision to approach the Supreme Court, challenging Mahadayi inter-state river water tribunal's verdict. Karnataka had sought for 36.5 tmcft of water, but got only 13.5 tmcft.

According to sources in the know of the developments, the review petition will be filed on Monday. The main contention of the government is that the state must get 36 .5 tmcft water that it had asked for when the tribunal was hearing the dispute.  Also, Karnataka has been asking for 7.86 tmcft for drinking water. The tribunal had allocated only 5.5 tmcft for drinking purpose and another 8.02 TMC ft of water for hydro electricity generation.

Karnataka was involved in a long legal battle with Goa for its share of 36.5 tmcft of water under the project including 7.56 tmcft for drinking water purpose in 13 taluks falling under four districts of Mumbai-Karnataka. After the tribunal allocated only 5.5 tmcft for drinking water purpose, the state government was contemplating to approach the apex court. Water resources minister DK Shivakumar had termed the tribunal order as an injustice to the state and had stated that the state will appeal against it after consulting legal experts and leaders of all political parties.

