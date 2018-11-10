Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah takes on Shivamogga legislator KS Eshwarappa, accuses BJP of stoking communal tensions

He was responding to criticism from the BJP for his decision to observe the birth anniversary of former ruler Tipu Sultan as a celebration across the state.

Published: 10th November 2018 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday lambasted Shivamogga legislator KS Eshwarappa and said that people who hate human beings were communal in nature and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of propagating communal tensions in the state.

Speaking to the media during a brief visit to the city, Siddaramaiah, also the Chairman of the Co-Ordination committee for the JDS-Congress coalition, said that the BJP did not believe in humanitarian acts and so they were communal.

He was responding to criticism from the BJP for his decision to observe the birth anniversary of former ruler Tipu Sultan as a celebration across the state.

Talking about Eshwarappa's comments targeting him personally and labelling him a 'communal fanatic', Siddaramaiah said that he would not comment on the same as it was said by a person who had no knowledge of history.

Terming the BJP as an insensitive party, he said that statements given by their leaders were totally anti-democratic. "Union Minister Ananthkumar Hegde speaks of changing the constitution, the document on which a vibrant democracy is built," he said adding that the BJP, which did not believe in democracy, had no right to continue in politics.

"The tagline ‘Saab Ka Saath, Saab Ka Vikas’, is just lip service and is not implemented properly, which clearly shows the double standards of the party," he said.

On Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy not attending the Tippu Jayanti programme in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said that he might have skipped the programme owing to advise by doctors. On mining baron Janardhana Reddy, Siddaramaiah said that Reddy's conspiracy theory and blame game against the coalition government was totally false and that anyone who had done wrong must face the consequences.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Eshwarappa BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp