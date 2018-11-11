Home States Karnataka

16-yr-old boy dies after falling from bus

A 16-year old boy died after he fell from his school bus at Pundikai of Paduvannur, Puttur taluk, on Saturday.  

By Express News Service
Gagan Alva

MANGALURU: A 16-year old boy died after he fell from his school bus at Pundikai of Paduvannur, Puttur taluk, on Saturday.A release from SP Ravikantegowda said Gagan Alva, a student of Eshwara Mangala Gajanana English Medium School and a resident of Badagannuru village, was thrown out of the bus when the driver applied sudden brakes at around 1.20 pm.The door of the bus had no proper lock and it was tied with a towel.A seriously injured Gagan died after sometime. Puttur Rural police have booked the driver of the bus for rash and negligent driving.

