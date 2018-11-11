Home States Karnataka

DSERT to extend teachers’ training to all schools in state

Published: 11th November 2018 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 10:20 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A teachers’ training programme conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) at its second campus located at Challakere in Chitradurga district will soon be extended to all government high schools across the state for the current academic year.

So far, the IISc has trained around 1300 teachers from the backward taluks of North Karnataka region and Bengaluru region during the academic year of 2017-18. Now, the state Department of School Educational Research and Training (DSERT) has decided to extend the same to all schools across the state.
At its Chitradurga campus, the IISc has established a talent development centre to train high school teachers. This centre is supported by the Government of Karnataka. According to officials from DSERT, seeing the post training report which shows the impact of training in classrooms, the department has decided to extend the programme across the state.

As per the data available from the department, so far over 7500 (Science + Maths) teachers have been trained and they plan to train all the teachers in the state so that Karnataka’s high school teachers receive the best possible training in the country.

The Centre has adopted this training method under the Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya National Mission for Teachers and Training programme. The IISC will establish a permanent centre in its second campus for teachers’ training. The selection of teachers for training was done at district levels. 

DSERT Director Gopalkrishna said, “As of now we are training teachers only from North Karnataka and other backward taluks. As we have adopted the NCERT syllabus for Class 8,9 and 10 there is a need to make classroom teaching more effective. So we have decided to extend the training programme to the entire state.”

Each teacher will undergo a training session for 10 days. They will be trained for 12 hours a day. The training will consist of more practical classes where teachers will learn like students sitting in a class room.

