One dead, 25 injured after bus overturns

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA/CHIKKAMAGALURU: An educational tour turned tragic for high school students and staff of Poornaprajna Education Centre in Bhadravati after the bus they were travelling in overturned near Savatikere in N R Pura taluk of Chikkamagaluru district in the wee hours of Saturday killing a 15-year-old girl.The accident left 25 others injured. The bus was ferrying 45 people. The deceased is Diya Shekhawat (15). The injured have been admitted to Max Super Speciality Hospital in Shivamogga city.

The accident occurred when the driver, Gireesh, lost control of the vehicle and hit an electricity pole before the bus overturned. He too suffered injuries. The bus is owned by Rakesh Tourist. Overcoming the grief caused by the death of Diya, her parents Rajendra Shekhawat andAnita Shekhawat donated the eyes and kidneys of their daughter. Sources said Diya’s father is a military officer and the family hails from Rajasthan.

The police said 94 students of Class 10 were travelling on two buses as part of an educational tour to Sringeri, Karkala, Manipal, Malpe and St Mary’s Island and were scheduled to halt at Udupi. The school is run byAdamar Mutt of Udupi.

Rupesh, a teacher, said that the buses left Bhadravati at 5.30 am and met with the accident at 6 am. According to a student, the driver was over-speeding. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner K A Dayanand visited the hospital. The DC also directed the officials of the Health Department to be at the hospital to extend help to the injured and submit a report. N R Pura police have registered a case.