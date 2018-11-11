One killed in building collapse at Thyagaraja Nagar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old labourer died after an under-construction building collapsed at Thyagaraja Nagar 1st block near Basavanagudi here on Saturday evening. Other workers escaped with minor injuries.

The deceased Suhail, a native of Shivamogga, was working at the site and living in a shed along with other workers.

A senior police officer from Basavanagudi police station said the incident occurred around 4.45 pm. About four other workers were working on the ground floor of the three-storey apartment building when the building tilted on to a neighbouring house before collapsing and subsequently killing Suhail. The remaining workers, who were on the other side, ran away and screamed for help. The locals gathered and alerted the Fire and Emergency Services personnel. After searching for four hours, Suhail’s body was found. The body was sent for postmortem.

The building belongs to a realtor named Kumar. Sub-standard quality of work is blamed for the mishap and a case of negligence has been filed against him.“There were 10 workers and welding work was on when the mishap took place. I called fire men immediately and they arrived within five minutes,” said Manohar, a resident in the neighbouring building.