Political leaders spar over Tipu during jayanti

BENGALURU: The slugfest between BJP and Congress over Tipu Jayanti celebrations continued on Saturday with Medical Education Minister D K Shivakumar challenging the central government to issue an order banning the celebration.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Virajpet, K G Bopaiah, described Tipu as a ‘mass murderer’.Speaking during the official Tipu Jayanti celebrations at the Banquet Hall in Vidhana Soudha , Shivakumar took a dig at BJP for trying to disrupt harmony in the state. “Last year, in his speech, President Ramnath Kovind had extolled the contributions of Tipu. Apart from this, in Chapter 16 of the original draft of the Constitution there is a picture of Jhansi Rani Lakshmibai on one side and Tipu Sultan on the other,” he said.

Despite this, BJP leaders are making a controversy over Tipu. “Should we believe in what the President of India said (last year) or what the Mangalore MP says?” he questioned, criticising MP Nalin Kumar Kateel for his remarks.Food and Civil Supplies Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan alleged that BJP was stoking a controversy over the issue to polarise different communities ahead of elections in 2019.

‘Tipu a mass murderer’

BJP MLA K G Bopaiah continued his tirade against Tipu calling him a mass murderer. Alleging that Tipu had murdered ‘thousands of Hindus’, he said at an event in Virajpet, that it was a disgrace on the part of the state government to celebrate the birth anniversary of such a person.He also opposed the state government’s move of continuing to celebrate Tipu Jayanti in the district despite the previous years’ unrest.