Reiterated what Modi said after demonetisation, says ex-minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Under fire from BJP for his controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former law minister T B Jayachandra on Saturday defended his statements and said he had only reiterated what the PM had stated after demonetisation and has no intention to hurt anyone.

While addressing Congress workers during a protest to mark the second anniversary of demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes, the Congress leader had said that “time has come to burn PM Modi alive”.

BJP state chief B S Yeddyurappa had taken exception to the remarks and sought apology from the former minister. The BJP leader had also stated that they are contemplating legal recourse against Jayachandra for his statement.

Jayachandra said while seeking 50 days’ time to prove that he is right, Modi had stated: “Give me 50 days, burn me alive if I am wrong.” Jayachandra said two years after demonetisation, 99.3% currency has come back to Reserve Bank of India and Rs 10 to Rs 15 lakh is yet to be deposited into the accounts of common man as promised by the PM.

“Common people faced lots of difficulties due to demonetisation. I have only spoken about the difficulties faced by people and reiterated what the PM had stated,” he said and added that he respects Modi and has no intention to hurt anyone.