Sahitya sammelan to be held from Jan 4

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kannada Sahithya Parishat (KSP) has advanced the dates of the 84th Kannada Sahithya Sammelan, which will now be held for three days from January 4, 2019, in Dharwad. The last edition of the literary event was held at Mysuru in November, 2017. This year too, the organisers wanted to conduct the event in November. KSP, however, deferred it to December 7. However, owing to lack of time to prepare, KSP once again deferred it to January 6, 2019. Now, KSP has changed the dates for the third time and advanced it by two days.

KSP president Manu Baligar told TNIE that one of the reasons for postponing the event was the All-India Transporters’ strike on January 8, 2019.“There will be no vehicles, including local transport, and KSRTC, NERTC and NWRTC buses. We had decided to hold the event from January 6 to 8. If there are no vehicles on January 8, it will cause inconvenience to thousands of people,” Baligar added.Jnanpith awardee Chandrashekhara Kambara will preside over the event. The saamelan in Mysuru in 2017 attracted 1.5 lakh people and KSP expects the same number at Dharwad.