Home States Karnataka

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan toilets turn into store rooms in this Karnataka district

After Koppal district making a mark in construction of individual toilets under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, there appears to be dire need to create awareness among rural people about availing them.

Published: 11th November 2018 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only toilets.

By Shreepada Ayachit
Express News Service

KOPPAL: After Koppal district making a mark in the construction of individual toilets under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, there appears to be dire need to create awareness among rural people about availing them.

For instance, the undivided Yelburga taluk in Koppal district has 37-gram panchayats (GPs) consisting of 144 villages and 33,163 individual toilets have been constructed under the Abhiyan since 2013-14. However, most of them have turned out to be storerooms to keep firewood and other material, official sources told Express on Saturday. Kukanoor taluk has been carved out of Yelburga taluk recently, which is yet to become a full-fledged entity).

Consequently, despite officials creating awareness in rural areas of the taluk initially about availing individual toilets to end open defecation, rural people seem reluctant for want of water supply, sources noted.

In fact, officials prevented villagers from open defecation in the initial months, but as the officials stopped the awareness exercise, open defecation has been resumed in rural areas, especially in Bevoor, Talakeri, Ganadal, Markat, Hiremygeri, Uchalakunta, Tippanal, Hunasihal, Vanageri, Guttoor, Krishnapura, Chikkamannapura and Bandi villages of Yelburga taluk, sources elaborated.

Dyamanna Halli from Bevoor village remarked that GPs and officials must be consistent with measures to ensure that rural people avail individual toilets and end open defecation. However, Yelburga Taluk Panchayat executive officer K Timmappa maintained that two officials have been entrusted with creating awareness about availing individual toilets in the taluk.

Meanwhile, official sources quipped that the situation is no different in rural areas of other taluks in the district and Koppal Zilla Panchayat has to take an earnest initiative to end open defecation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Toilets Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp