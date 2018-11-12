After hectic Karnataka bypolls, CM Kumaraswamy takes break; has Satvik food, family time

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: With the bypoll results making each bit of the hectic campaigning worth it, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is now taking a three-day break from work. He is spending a relaxed holiday at a private resort near the backwaters of Kabini in Heggadadevana Kote.

The CM is spending time with his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy and son Nikhil at the resort after cancelling all his official programmes on the advice of doctors. According to sources, Kumaraswamy was received by ministers G T Devegowda and Sa Ra Mahesh on Saturday. He stayed indoors with his family members.

For the last two days, the activities that kept him busy were far removed from politics — chats with his son, reading, and taking leisurely strolls near the backwaters of the river.

Kumaraswamy, who is a strict vegetarian now, is following a Satvik diet at the resort. The food is being served according to the advice of his wife and includes idli, pongal, ragi muddhe, and soppina saru, in addition to parboiled vegetables and fruits.

He took a 40-minute walk in the morning and spent over two hours going through daily newspapers and magazines.

Known to be an avid reader of novels, he is also carrying a few books to unwind.

Kumaraswamy spent some family time with his son Nikhil and was seen discussing the latter’s film career, and his upcoming movie, Kurukshetra.

Kumaraswamy’s Media secretary Dinesh said that no appointment has been given to anybody other than family members to meet the CM. He is enjoying his morning walks, Dinesh added. The family spent some time outdoors, and is yet to decide on going on a safari in the Kabini backwaters, which is home to elephants and several other wildlife species.

As the news of the chief minister’s stay at the resort spread to nearby areas, local tribal leader Somanna said that they are planning to submit a petition to him on Monday, about their long-pending demands on tribal welfare.

Kumaraswamy is likely to leave for Bengaluru on Monday.