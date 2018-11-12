Home States Karnataka

After hectic Karnataka bypolls, CM Kumaraswamy takes break; has Satvik food, family time

With the bypoll results making each bit of the hectic campaigning worth it, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is now taking a three-day break from work.

Published: 12th November 2018 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: With the bypoll results making each bit of the hectic campaigning worth it, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is now taking a three-day break from work. He is spending a relaxed holiday at a private resort near the backwaters of Kabini in Heggadadevana Kote.

The CM is spending time with his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy and son Nikhil at the resort after cancelling all his official programmes on the advice of doctors. According to sources, Kumaraswamy was received by ministers G T Devegowda and Sa Ra Mahesh on Saturday. He stayed indoors with his family members.

For the last two days, the activities that kept him busy were far removed from politics — chats with his son, reading, and taking leisurely strolls near the backwaters of the river.

Kumaraswamy, who is a strict vegetarian now, is following a Satvik diet at the resort. The food is being served according to the advice of his wife and includes idli, pongal, ragi muddhe, and soppina saru, in addition to parboiled vegetables and fruits.

He took a 40-minute walk in the morning and spent over two hours going through daily newspapers and magazines.

Known to be an avid reader of novels, he is also carrying a few books to unwind.

Kumaraswamy spent some family time with his son Nikhil and was seen discussing the latter’s film career, and his upcoming movie, Kurukshetra.

Kumaraswamy’s Media secretary Dinesh said that no appointment has been given to anybody other than family members to meet the CM. He is enjoying his morning walks, Dinesh added. The family spent some time outdoors, and is yet to decide on going on a safari in the Kabini backwaters, which is home to elephants and several other wildlife species.

As the news of the chief minister’s stay at the resort spread to nearby areas, local tribal leader Somanna said that they are planning to submit a petition to him on Monday, about their long-pending demands on tribal welfare.

Kumaraswamy is likely to leave for Bengaluru on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp