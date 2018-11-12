Compassionate grounds: Kin of 133 corporation staffers await jobs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For over a decade, the Food and Civil Supplies Corporation has not given jobs on compassionate grounds to the families of staff members who died while they were working in the department.

As per a list available with the corporation, 133 staffers have died since 1998 and their families have been waiting since then.

The department had given jobs on compassionate grounds till 1998. However, since then no jobs have been given. The Corporation has 1,200 posts of which 600 posts are vacant.

As per the documents available with TNIE, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms issued an order on October 27, 2017 saying, “If applications have been received from family members within a year of demise of the employee, then such cases can be considered for jobs on compassionate grounds at C and D level.”

However, the corporation placed the order before the general council meeting and passed a resolution proposing amendments to the order saying, “The C and D level posts can be filled by the Managing Director through direct recruitment or by outsourcing.”

The order has been sent to the state government for approval.

Corporation MD Hemaji Naik said, “It is under process and we have identified over 60 beneficiaries on compassionate grounds.”