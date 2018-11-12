Home States Karnataka

Ponzy scam case: Mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy blames lawyer for his plight

Though various teams were on the lookout for Reddy since Wednesday, he had managed to hoodwink the police.

Published: 12th November 2018 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy in Bengaluru on Sunday. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)

By M G Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former BJP minister Gali Janardhana Reddy, who managed to evade arrest for more than three days, walked into the office of the Central Crime Branch police on his own and got arrested, on the advice of his advocate. But Reddy is apparently upset with his advocate for putting him in trouble.

Though various teams were on the lookout for Reddy since Wednesday, he had managed to hoodwink the police. But trouble started when the CCB police issued a notice to him on Friday asking him to appear before them by Sunday.

Despite an anticipatory bail petition filed in a city court and a plea to quash the FIR filed in the Karnataka High Court, it is said that Reddy took a step that backfired on him by appearing before the police.

While the police were on the lookout for him, Reddy sent a video to media houses saying that he was not absconding and that he was in Bengaluru itself. He also said he will appear before the police and did so. It is said that everything was done as per his advocate’s advice.

But by Sunday morning, after coming to know that he will be arrested, Reddy seemed to have regretted following his advocate’s advice.

“He was very disturbed when informed that he will be arrested. Till then, he was speaking calmly to his advocate. But once he came to know about the arrest, he blamed the advocate for his plight. The advocate tried to convince him, but he was in no mood to listen. Finally, the advocate told Reddy that even he was unaware that the police had strong evidence against him and apologised to him,” a source in the CCB said.

“If he had not appeared before us, he would have got some more time and also he would have got relief if the court had ruled in his favour. But, not knowing about the evidence gathered against him, Reddy landed in jail,” the source added.

Reddy is inmate no. 10902

The Parappana Agrahara central prison has given Under Trial Prisoner (UTP) No. 10902 to Janaradhana Reddy. It is learnt that he has been given a room in the high-security block in the prison where he was staying earlier when he was arrested in connection with the illegal mining case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gali Janardhana Reddy Ponzy Scam Case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp