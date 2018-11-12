Ram Temple issue: VHP rallies in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Hubballi on November 25

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is set to organise mega public rallies in Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Hubballi on November 25 as part of its nationwide campaign to build public opinion for construction of the Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

The programme is being organised in line with the decision taken at the recent convention of Hindu sants and seers held in New Delhi to organise rallies in about 500 places all across the country.

Small conventions will be held in thousands of villages across the country in December to build public pressure on the Union government to bring an Ordinance for construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, VHP national secretary general Milind Parande said.

Parande expressed displeasure over the delay in resolving the dispute in the Supreme Court.

“We respect the Supreme Court. But that respect doesn’t mean waiting eternally for justice. Hindu society cannot wait eternally for justice to be delivered by the courts.”