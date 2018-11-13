Home States Karnataka

Ananth Kumar’s death has left me crippled: BSY

H N Ananth Kumar and I entered politics in similar ways.

Published: 13th November 2018 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

By B S Yeddyurappa
Express News Service

H N Ananth Kumar and I entered politics in similar ways. Both of us faced huge hardships. Politicians of our generation led a tough life.On one hand, we had to devise strategies to build the BJP in Karnataka. On the other, without enough resources of our own, we had to struggle to survive and support our families.

At the same time, the bonding between me and Ananth Kumar was special. We may have differed occasionally in our opinions, but we always agreed to disagree and moved ahead.

Ananth Kumar, who was a full-time ABVP worker, excelled quickly and emerged as a strong student leader. Despite facing many hardships in life, his rise in politics was almost meteoric, and envied by many.
I first met him in Bengaluru in the early eighties. After he studied law, he was keen to pursue the legal profession. Party leader Bhaurao Deshpande and I persuaded him to dedicate himself to the party. Ananth Kumar agreed to work with me. We never looked back in politics or in our friendship. Remaining united in politics for three decades is not a small achievement.

It won’t be an exaggeration if I claimed that it was the effort of the two of us that brought the party to this level in Karnataka. I don’t doubt the contribution of others, but our endeavour in bringing it to power in a state south of the Vindhyas was unique and herculean in nature.

We didn’t have money on many occasions, and stayed at the homes of party leaders and sympathizers. I cannot forget that for over three years we lived at our leader Mallikarjunayya’s house in Bengaluru and operated from there. Ananth Kumar worked untiringly for the party. Whenever I faced a dilemma over an issue, he supported me in taking my own decision. As a Union minister too, he had the knack of handling complex situations with deft.

Ananth Kumar’s untimely death has not only come to me as a rude shock, it has left me crippled in politics. The party has lost a good commander, and I have lost a true friend. May his soul rest in peace.

