British PM fetes 104 Indian women STEM scholars; 14 from Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Theresa May felicitated 104 Indian women STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) scholars pursuing a master’s in the United Kingdom on Monday, 14 of who are from Bengaluru. The scholars are currently completing their Master’s in STEM education in 43 British Universities across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

More than 50 per cent of the 104 scholars are from Tier 2 and 3 Indian cities, and 14 are from Bengaluru.

Sangeetha Manjunath, British Council scholarship winner from Bengaluru, pursuing a Masters in Data Science and Analytics from Cardiff University, said, “The past year has been one of the most fulfilling years of my life. From finding out about the British Council STEM scholarships to meeting some of the most influential people across the world as a result of the scholarship; it has all been great.”

British Council, the United Kingdom’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, also announced the second edition of its 70th Anniversary Scholarship programme for Indian Women pursuing a master’s in STEM in the UK. The awardees also met UK parliamentarians and connected with key businesses and universities to explore potential work placements and internships.

In the second year, the British Council and some of the world’s best universities in the UK will fund full tuition scholarships worth GBP 1 million, for 70 Indian women to study a Master’s programme in STEM in the UK for the academic year 2019-20.

Alan Gemmell, Director India, British Council, said, “Meeting the Prime Minister at her home in 10 Downing Street is an unforgettable day for our scholars. The scholars’ visit is a reminder of the critical importance of the educational relationship between Britain and India.”