Home States Karnataka

He was like my elder brother: Joshi

The untimely death of Ananth Kumar came as a rude shock to me.

Published: 13th November 2018 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Pramodkumar Vaidya
Express News Service

The untimely death of Ananth Kumar came as a rude shock to me. The big void created in the state leadership of the BJP cannot be filled in the near future. Despite occupying high posts, Ananth Kumar remained grounded. He spoke with everyone with the same passion, and listened to them with great attention.

My association with him started in childhood, as we lived in the same locality since our fathers worked in the Indian Railways. He always behaved as my elder brother. We have close family ties. Both of us were part of RSS. Later, he became active in ABVP while I continued with RSS. However, our association continued.

He showed leadership qualities since college days, and encouraged others to grow. I am one of them.When he joined BJP, I was protesting for hoisting the national flag at Idgah Maidan, Hubballi. After this, he forced me to join BJP to build it at the district level. When the party was scouting for a candidate for Dharwad parliamentary constituency in 2004, Ananth Kumar and B S Yeddyurappa convinced me to fight the election.

When I entered the parliament, he was already a former minister. His experience helped me a lot. I learnt from him how to keep pursuing an issue. Though UPA was in power, he spearheaded the Hubballi airport expansion project. As I pursued the project, he said, “I feel proud of you. You are more active than me.”
Whenever he visited Hubballi, he inquired about everyone, especially a cobbler named Maruti, who sits opposite the Kamaripeth Police Station, who was quite close to him. It shows his down-to-earth personality, which is rare among those occupying a high position.

(Pralhad Joshi is an MP from Dharwad and childhood friend of Ananth Kumar)

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp