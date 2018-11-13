He was like my elder brother: Joshi

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

The untimely death of Ananth Kumar came as a rude shock to me. The big void created in the state leadership of the BJP cannot be filled in the near future. Despite occupying high posts, Ananth Kumar remained grounded. He spoke with everyone with the same passion, and listened to them with great attention.

My association with him started in childhood, as we lived in the same locality since our fathers worked in the Indian Railways. He always behaved as my elder brother. We have close family ties. Both of us were part of RSS. Later, he became active in ABVP while I continued with RSS. However, our association continued.

He showed leadership qualities since college days, and encouraged others to grow. I am one of them.When he joined BJP, I was protesting for hoisting the national flag at Idgah Maidan, Hubballi. After this, he forced me to join BJP to build it at the district level. When the party was scouting for a candidate for Dharwad parliamentary constituency in 2004, Ananth Kumar and B S Yeddyurappa convinced me to fight the election.

When I entered the parliament, he was already a former minister. His experience helped me a lot. I learnt from him how to keep pursuing an issue. Though UPA was in power, he spearheaded the Hubballi airport expansion project. As I pursued the project, he said, “I feel proud of you. You are more active than me.”

Whenever he visited Hubballi, he inquired about everyone, especially a cobbler named Maruti, who sits opposite the Kamaripeth Police Station, who was quite close to him. It shows his down-to-earth personality, which is rare among those occupying a high position.

(Pralhad Joshi is an MP from Dharwad and childhood friend of Ananth Kumar)