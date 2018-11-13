JD(S) leader hacked to death in Kanakapura

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A JD(S) leader was brutally hacked to death by unidentified assailants at Kanakapura taluk in Ramanagar district on Monday evening. Old rivalry is said to be motive for the murder. R T Rajagopal(45) was the State General Secretary of JD(S) SC/ST Morcha.

Police said that he was attacked by 5 to 6 armed assailants when he was having tea at a tea stall near Janani Hospital on Monday evening. Rajagopal sustained grave injuries and died on the spot.“He survived an attack a few years ago and old rivalry may have led to the murder. We are gathering information about the killers and they will be nabbed soon,” said Kanakapura Town police.