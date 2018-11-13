Mourners pay tearful homage

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thousands of people reached H N Ananth Kumar’s residence at Basavanagudi to pay their tribute on Monday. As the news of his death spread in the morning, politicians across parties, other eminent persons, and people from all over the city arrived at his residence throughout the day.

Visitors remembered the six-time winner of the Bengaluru South Lok Sabha seat as an approachable, generous person who always had time to meet people.

Ananth Kumar’s mortal remains were kept in a casket draped in the Indian tricolour at his house, which was accorded heavy security.Several visitors were visibly upset at the leader’s death, and many were in tears. The room where Ananth Kumar’s body was kept led to another where his close relatives, including his wife Tejaswini, were consoled by visitors. Tejaswini looked dazed but determined to put up a brave face as she met visitors.

B S Yeddyurappa, a close associate of Ananth Kumar, appeared distraught as he sat outside the residence for a long time. He recollected the time when their families stayed in the same house. “He would call every party worker to his chamber and solve their problems. Whatever progress our state has made in any field is because of him,” he said.

After meeting Ananth Kumar’s family members, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said, “He was a national leader and his death is a big loss. His contribution to the state as an MP and his good relationship with members of different parties made him a rare kind of a leader.”

Minister of Irrigation and Medical Education D K Shivakumar revealed that when they were both student leaders, Ananth Kumar had urged him to join ABVP. “We were close friends. In 1983, when I got an assembly ticket, I was a final year degree student. Ananth Kumar was the first one to wish me and appreciated the fact that a young student leader had got such an opportunity,”he said.Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, actor Puneeth Rajkumar and DG-IGP Neelamani Raju were among those who visited Ananth Kumar’s residence.