PM Modi pays homage

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening visited the home of Union Minister HN Ananth Kumar and paid homage to his body which was kept for viewing at his residence in Basavanagudi. Modi, who landed at HAL Airport at 8.30pm, was received by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Governor Vajubhai Vala. He headed to Ananth Kumar’’s house in Basavanagudi and reached there by 8.55pm. He paid his last respects to his departed cabinet colleague and consoled his wife Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, daughters and other close family members.