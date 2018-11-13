Home States Karnataka

Soon, Chitradurga fort to have audio guides

The ASI came up with this project after it received a lot of complaints about guides exploiting tourists.

Published: 13th November 2018 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Chitradurga fort

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Soon, visitors to the Chitradurga fort can get a far more interactive and informative experience.Like some other monuments in the country, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will bring out a multi-lingual audio guide along with map to help tourists learn about the history of the fort in their own language. The ASI came up with this project after it received a lot of complaints about guides exploiting tourists.

Giving information about the project to The New Indian Express, Girish, an ASI official at the sub-circle office at Chitradurga, said, “The entire history of the fort will be pre-recorded according to sequence. After paying a particular fee, tourists will be given a hearing aid and device.” 

The accompanying map will help the tourist to go through the sequence, he added.  He further said a detailed proposal has been forwarded to ASI headquarters for approval and “we are soon going to get clearance after which the work will start.

Girish also said the project will help in attracting more tourists to Chitradurga and popularise the place.
The ASI is also setting up a counter on the fort premises to sell publications and photographs about the monuments conserved by it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chitradurga Chitradurga fort audio guides Karnataka tourism Archaeological Survey of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp