Soon, Chitradurga fort to have audio guides

G Subhash Chandra

CHITRADURGA: Soon, visitors to the Chitradurga fort can get a far more interactive and informative experience.Like some other monuments in the country, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will bring out a multi-lingual audio guide along with map to help tourists learn about the history of the fort in their own language. The ASI came up with this project after it received a lot of complaints about guides exploiting tourists.

Giving information about the project to The New Indian Express, Girish, an ASI official at the sub-circle office at Chitradurga, said, “The entire history of the fort will be pre-recorded according to sequence. After paying a particular fee, tourists will be given a hearing aid and device.”

The accompanying map will help the tourist to go through the sequence, he added. He further said a detailed proposal has been forwarded to ASI headquarters for approval and “we are soon going to get clearance after which the work will start.



Girish also said the project will help in attracting more tourists to Chitradurga and popularise the place.

The ASI is also setting up a counter on the fort premises to sell publications and photographs about the monuments conserved by it.