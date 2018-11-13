Won’t stop cooking meals for students: Staff of Adamya Chetana Foundation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The staff of Adamya Chetana Foundation received a message at 4 am about Ananth Kumar’s demise. However, they had little time to process the news as it is around that time that they start preparing meals for the 40,000 children studying in government schools.Adamya Chetana, the brain child of Ananth Kumar, has been serving mid-day meals since 2003 to around 300 government schools in Bengaluru.

“By the time we got the message, the state government had already declared a holiday for schools. Since, we had finished most of the cooking, we sent them to Raagihalli, a village adopted by the minister under Samsad Gram Yojana. We also sent food to slums,’’ Shreya Rao, who heads the food division, told The New Indian Express. On Monday evening, the staff began preparing meals for the next day as usual. “We haven’t stopped sending food to them,’’ Shreya said. Ananth Kumar had last visited Adamya Chethana in August.

His eco-friendly zeal

Ananth Kumar’s eldest daughter’s zero-waste wedding hit the headline two years ago, thanks to his and his wife Tejaswini’s love for the environment. Ananth was against plastic usage. Right from utensils to the decoration, it was a zero-waste wedding. After the wedding, Adamya Chetana started distributing steel plates and tumblers for free.