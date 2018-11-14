Home States Karnataka

Bypolls over, but wait gets longer for ministry expansion

The assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh could prove a hurdle to effect the ministry expansion in Karnataka.

Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The heat and dust of the bypoll is settled and the coalition partners are in a euphoric mood after the big victory. However, the promise of expanding the ministry immediately after the bypoll is again proving hollow for the aspirants who have been waiting for long.

While JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda and chairman of the coalition Coordination Committee Siddaramaiah have reiterated the promise after the bypoll results were announced, the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh could prove a hurdle to effect the ministry expansion in Karnataka.

“We have held preliminary discussions with AICC president Rahul Gandhi about ministry expansion and appointments to about 20 Boards and Corporations. We are expecting a call from the party high command any time. We are optimistic about completing the process by the end of the month,” KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre told TNIE.

Congress has six vacant slots from its quota in the ministry while JD(S) has two. Congress is trying to pacify those who had raised dissent before the bypoll as it had promised to accommodate some of them in the ministry. However, the huge defeat suffered by BJP has put the dissidents on the defensive. Congress hasn’t shown any urgency to fulfil its promise.

According to Congress sources, the ministry expansion is likely to happen in December after the assembly polls in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgardh as the party top leaders are too busy in the campaign.

