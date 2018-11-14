Cane growers to stage dharna tomorrow

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A dharna will be staged by sugarcane growers on the premises of the Belagavi DC office on November 15 in protest against starting of sugarcane crushing by factories without fixing the price in Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura and parts of north Karnataka.

For the past two weeks, all sugar factories in Athani taluk have been shut down by sugarcane growers demanding Rs 2,900 per tonne of cane which they supplied to the factories last season.

Belagavi DC S B Bommanahalli said he will meet main leaders of sugarcane growers from Belagavi on Wednesday. The growers in Athani taluk are unwilling to accept a paltry Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,300 per tonne which factories offered.