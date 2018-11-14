Home States Karnataka

Editor held for making ‘provocative’ remarks

He was picked up from his residence in Tumakuru and brought to Gonikoppal police station for inquiry.

Published: 14th November 2018 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Santosh Thammaiah, editor of a local monthly, was arrested in Tumakuru on Monday night for making alleged provocative remarks during an event at Madikeri recently to oppose the state government’s decision to celebrate Tipu Jayanti.

Santosh Thammaiah

He was picked up from his residence in Tumakuru and brought to Gonikoppal police station for inquiry. Later in the day, a local court at Ponnampet granted him bail. A complaint in this regard was filed by one Aksar based on a report published in a local daily.

Others — Addanda Kariappa, Sudhakar Hosalli and Robert Rosario — who also spoke at the event —  Tipu Karala Mukhagala Anavarana (Exposing the dark faces of Tipu Sultan) — on November 5 have also been named in the FIR. The programme was organised by Prajna Cauvery of Kodagu. Gonikoppal police have taken video clippings of the event.

Santosh condemned the arrest and described it as “an insult to the right to freedom of speech.” “It was an open discussion. Everyone has the right to expression and speech. I am hurt by this anti-democratic development,” he told TNIE.  

Right-wing activists staged a protest at Gonikoppal to condemn Santosh’s arrest on Tuesday. They also formed a human chain from Uma Maheshwari temple to Gonikoppal bus stand.Meanwhile, Hindu Suraksha Samiti has called for a one-hour bandh across the district from noon to 1 pm on Wednesday condemning the arrest.

Support has been pouring in for Santosh in social media with the hashtag ‘IAmWithSantoshThammaiah’.
Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha tweeted, “You timid govt, arrested my dear friend Santhosh Thammaiah. We will fight it out”.

Arrest an attack on freedom of press: BJP

Bengaluru:BJP has condemned the arrest of journalist Santosh Thammaiah and termed it as a big blow to freedom of press. “Santosh exercised his freedom of speech and expression while speaking against Tipu which is his democratic right. By curtailing this right of a citizen, the Congress-JD(S) coalition government has proved that it has no hesitation in adopting un-democratic means and deliver a sledge-hammer blow on freedom of the media,” BJP state general secretary Aravind Limbavali said in a statement. He has demanded the state government to immediately release Santosh Thammaiah and quash the FIR filed against him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp