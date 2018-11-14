Home States Karnataka

No Gaja concerns, ISRO to go ahead with launch

Published: 14th November 2018 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: THE Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the communication satellite GSAT-29 on November 14. Despite initial concerns that the cyclonic storm ‘Gaja’ might hinder the satellite launch, ISRO officials have now confirmed that the launch will go ahead as scheduled. This is the fifth launch by ISRO this year.

The GSAT-29, a communication satellite, will be placed in orbit aboard the GSLV Mk-III D2 launcher from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. The high throughput communication satellite weighs 3,423 kg and has been designed for a mission life of 10 years. “... several new technologies such as Q/V-band payload, data transmission through optical communication link will be demonstrated,” according to a statement by ISRO.

The high throughput communication satellite is intended to meet the communication requirements of users in the country, including those in remote areas. GSLV Mk-III D2 will inject the satellite into a geostationary transfer orbit with the required inclination to the equator. The satellite will then be placed in a final geostationary orbit using its on-board propulsion system, which may take a few days after separation from the launcher.

Sources in ISRO said all indications are that PSLV C43 carrying 31 satellites, including a hyperspectral imaging satellite, is likely to be launched by the end of November.

Meanwhile, GSAT-11, which was aborted from being launched in May this year under controversial and costly circumstances, will also be launched. While ISRO chairman R Sivan had tentatively set the date as November 30 earlier this year, sources said that GSAT-11 will be placed in orbit by the November-end or early December.

