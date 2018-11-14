RSS man Santhosh likely to fill Ananth Kumar’s shoes

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior BJP leader Ananth Kumar’s death has left a huge void in the state unit of the party, compelling it to look for measures to find its balance in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections that are barely months away. While finding another person to fill Ananth Kumar’s shoes may not be possible at such a short time, picking another equally assertive, strongly rooted, approachable leader who is acceptable to the RSS and commands the respect of cadres as well seems to be the way forward for the saffron party.

Party insiders are not ruling out the possibility that this might, after all, be the perfect opportunity to shift BJP national joint organising secretary B L Santhosh from his organisational responsibilities to a political one.

“Not just the BJP, each wing of the Sangh works only within the framework of each appointment. No person can hold two posts. Santhosh is now in an organisational role and he has no political responsibilities. That will be the status quo until he is shifted out of his role to a new one,” a BJP leader from Karnataka said.

After an intense cold war followed by fireworks of dissenting opinions between then state organising secretary Santhosh and B S Yeddyurappa, the former was elevated to the post of national joint organising secretary and given responsibilities of six states, including Karnataka. While RSS deputed Arun Kumar as organising general secretary for Karnataka in 2016, party leaders believe he may not have the stature to take on the high and mighty in the state BJP as effectively as Santhosh.

“I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of the party considering him (Santhosh) for the role. Even Ananth Kumar was loaned to the BJP by RSS. We have seen RSS ideologues take on political roles even in Chhattisgarh,” another senior legislator of the BJP said. BJP leaders point out that RSS-deputed office bearers act as conscience-keepers of the BJP and keep political egos at bay.

Despite being a full-time politician, Ananth Kumar, who hailed from the RSS, ensured checks and balances in party decisions in each of the core committee meetings, according to party leaders. His greatest role was to ensure that decisions are not taken unilaterally. For someone who has made no secret of his difference of opinions, Santhosh — party insiders feel — will be able to ensure the same balance.

Some leaders within the party, however, are skeptical. “What set Ananth Kumar apart was his approachability. Santhosh is not easily accessible. This makes it difficult for leaders to raise their concerns through him. But, if he’s shifted out of his current role, his approach maybe different,” a senior leader of state BJP said.

Union minister’s portfolios go to Gowda, Tomar

Bengaluru: Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, has been assigned charge of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, in addition to his current portfolio of Statistics and Programme Implementation, following the death of Union Minister H N Ananth Kumar. Gowda is the BJP MP from Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency, while Kumar had represented Bengaluru South.Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been assigned the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs in addition to his existing portfolios, according to a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau.