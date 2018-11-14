Tipu has given more trouble to Mysuru royal family: Rajamatha Pramoda Devi

By UNI

BELAGAVI: Rajamatha Pramoda Devi, wife of last Scion of Mysuru Wadiyar family Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, today declined to be dragged into controversial Tipu Jayanthi celebration by the Karnataka Government.

"Tipu has given more trouble to Wadiyar family. I want to maintain neutral stand by neither welcoming the celebration or opposing it. I don't know whether they consulted us before taking decision to celebrate," she added.

READ| Tipu Jayanti turns into low-key, Congress-only event

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday after inaugurating Physiotherapy Centre at Prabhakar Kore Hospital and Research Center here, she said that "personally we don't support or oppose to the Tippu Sulthan Jayanthi, our stand is neutral, we don't like talk on this subject or on the State government's decision.

"Replying to a question Ms Pramodadevi clarified that she has no intention to contest in the election. During election time political parties approach me but I don't like politics and will not contest in the election. Politics is not necessary to serve the public. There are many opportunities to involve yourself in social service.

When asked about permitting entry of women to Sabarimala, she said in my personal opinion "everybody should welcome decision in favour of women. But it also depends on faith".