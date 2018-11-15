Home States Karnataka

Ananth Kumar’s ashes immersed in Srirangapatna

Ashes of Union minister H N Ananth Kumar were immersed in the Cauvery river at Paschimavahini in Srirangapatna on Wednesday.

Ananth Kumar’s brother Nanda Kumar immerses the ashes in Cauvery at Paschimavahini in Srirangapatna on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Ashes of Union minister H N Ananth Kumar were immersed in the Cauvery river at Paschimavahini in Srirangapatna on Wednesday.Ananth Kumar’s brother Nanda Kumar performed rituals on the banks of the Cauvery under the supervision of chief priest Banu Prakash and  in the presence of many BJP leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP MP Prahalad Joshi said his relationship with Ananth Kumar is more than five-decade old as they were neighbours and childhood friends in Hubballi.He said Ananth hailing from a poor and humble background had pursued his education with great difficulty. He said Ananth respected each and every individual from childhood days that turned up to be his greatest strength in public life.  

MLA Ramdas said Ananth Kumar was present during the immersion of ashes of A B Vajpayee a couple of months ago in Paschimavahini. He said Ananth Kumar wanted to develop Paschimavahini where the ashes of Gandhiji were immersed and assured they would develop it in the coming days.

Hundreds of BJP workers en route to Mysuru from Bengaluru called on the family members who were heading to Paschimavahini. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, MLA Nagendra and BJP leader K S Nanjunde Gowda were present.

