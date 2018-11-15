Home States Karnataka

Family donates Rs 3 crore-worth land for Bengaluru Metro project

The cost of the 72.1 km Phase-II has recently been upgraded to Rs 32,000 crore from the initial estimate of Rs 26,405 crore largely due to high land acquisition costs.   

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Without any fanfare and recording the first such act, 84-year-old A Muni Reddy and his four sons have performed a laudable gesture for Namma Bengaluru. The family has donated its prime land on Hosur Main Road, with a market value of Rs 3 crore, towards one of the Metro lines of the upcoming Phase-II project.

Nearly 268 square metres of land in Bommanahalli has been handed over to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for its 18.8-km R.V. Road-Bommanahalli Line (Reach-5).The parcel of land is located near the family’s own property here, AMR Tech Park, which has been rented out to 15 high-end offices and IT firms that employ nearly 10,000 staff.

This gesture appears all the more commendable as chunks of land for Phase-II are yet to be acquired because some land owners have taken BMRCL to court demanding higher compensation than the generous sums offered while a few have outright refused to part with their properties and have also taken the litigation route.

The Oxford College Metro station will come up in the vicinity of this parcel of land owned by Reddy which was to be passed over to his sons: M Ramesh, M Babu Reddy, M Nagabhushan and M Lokesh.

Speaking to The New Indian Express on behalf of the family, Reddy’s oldest grandson R Prashanth said, “When BMRCL intimated to the family that this portion of land was required for their Reach-5 Line, my grandfather suggested that we could hand it over free of cost as our contribution towards the city’s development. The rest unanimously agreed.” 

The family’s ancestors hail from Karnataka and the vast agricultural land they bequeathed to Reddy helped the members venture into the construction business and acquire wealth, he added.Architect B Sharath, another grandson said, “When the Metro line becomes operational, everyone stands to benefit. As the Oxford College station will be just near our Tech Park, the employees will have easy connectivity to their work place. I will personally benefit too as I have my office within its premises.”

More than the benefits, Muni Reddy’s personality seems to be the reason behind the donation. “My grandfather has always been service-minded. He served as the president of the Hongasandra gram panchayat from 1957 to 1982 and has helped many families,” Sharath said.The family has made only one request to BMRCL —  to take care that the constructed portion does not block the entrance of the Tech Park.“BMRCL informed us there was no proposal in their original plan to have any construction in front of its entrance,” Prashanth added.

M S Channappa Goudar,General Manager, Land Acquisitions Cell, said BMRCL had already taken possession of the property. “It was a real surprise when the family handed over the land and the family members did not want any compensation. This kind of support helps us reduce a little of our project cost. We hope big establishments emulate it.”

bmrcl namma bengaluru bengaluru metro Bengaluru Metro project

Comments(9)

  • Raja
    Though we appreciate gesture extended by Reddy family for donating land to BANGALORE METRO at free of cost we have very different Information on South Bangalore stretch started from.Bommasandra to Attibele. As per Colonial land records dating back to starting point of 1860- 2018 one can come across several shocking burried facts. During colonial period this region was struck by epidemic disease like Cholora and Plague and that has devasted 85% of farming farming families in to death. During this few handful of Vaishyas community man who resided at Bangore city reached this area and after gaining last minute signatures from dieing land owners transferred huge Properties in to their custody by settling meagre amounts and soft humanitarian talks. Some other survived families have annexed real estate properties of diseased without updating ownership records. Due to fragile nature of Land owner ship records monitored by British regime since from.1860-1947 it is very difficult to tract down descentants of authenticated land ownership. This situation has triggered a big gambling game after Bangalore city started exploding as in the form Litigation. Few years ago BANGALORE RAILWAY DIVISION has recovered and annexed 26 acre Lands from 16 The land owner based on court verification subsequent to filing suit by the land occupant at Bangalore High court for better compensation. While checking records since from.1860 Then British BANGALORE District Collectorate passed an ordinance of acquisitions in 1874 for British Indian Railways between Nayanda Halli to Gengeri that has been encroached by the farmer created patta and Chiita records on him and since then it went for multiple transaction to present occupant who as per records fall in 16 th owner. As per Colonial land records within British BANGALORE district 20000 Acre lands acquisted for Railways have been Unlawfully diverted to Private parties with legit mate invalid records pursued by BBMP. The cost of Investments made on Recoverable railway lands as on 2018 is estimated as 800 lakh crore rupees. In Neighborhood Hosur Town Railway has issued notices to 2600 built houses as they fall under domain of Railway. This is tip of reality on realities of Gandhian self Governing India. Donation of free lands to Metra going for Glorifying land supplier can be pursued only after verification of legitimacy of records since from.1860-2018. The real truth behind authenticated ownership of lands from Bommasandra to Attibele can be possible only by browsing records dating back to 1860 AD.
    7 days ago reply

  • Sreenivasulu
    Still Great people with Big heart are at plenty
    14 days ago reply

  • Narasimha Prakash
    Our politicians who are always greedy in looting the public money
    14 days ago reply

  • BHUDHAWARAM VENKATESH BABU
    Sir
    14 days ago reply

  • A Pandey
    The strength of india is in progressive people and communities who constitute us . Mr A Muni Reddy and his four sons contribution for the cause should be acknowledged at centre
    14 days ago reply

  • Sriram Bhamidipati
    Awe inspiring. Wish to hear more such anecdotes in this increasingly self-serving society
    14 days ago reply

  • Sooraj
    Great gesture hats off
    15 days ago reply

  • b n srinath
    very magnanimous. May such tribe grow. Such people are very rare. God bless them.
    15 days ago reply

  • Antz
    Very good gesture. But lots of people got lands for free or few hundred rupees from govt. These people own many acres
    15 days ago reply
