Home States Karnataka

Four cops suspended for boycotting poll duty in Chhattisgarh

Four personnel of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), Vijayapura,  have been suspended for boycotting election duty in Chhattisgarh apparently fearing a possible Naxal attack on them.

Published: 15th November 2018 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Voting

As many as 190 candidates are in the fray for the first phase of Chhattisgarh polls. (Photo|PTI)

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Four personnel of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), Vijayapura,  have been suspended for boycotting election duty in Chhattisgarh apparently fearing a possible Naxal attack on them. The four were posted to the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, a Naxal-infested region, which went to poll recently.
When they failed to turn up for duty on the reporting day, Commandant in-charge of IRB Vijayapura Ramkrishna Muddepal suspended them.

Speaking to TNIE, Muddepal said, “The four have been suspended after they failed to report for  duty. We don’t have information on whether they stayed away from duty fearing Naxal attack. However, they will face action and inquiry will be done under the KSP Disciplinary Proceedings Rules 1965/89 Act.’’

A few of their colleagues had witnessed the killing of their superior officer in a Naxal-hit area of Chhattisgarh during the previous Assembly elections, sources said, adding that the four feared that they too would suffer a similar fate if they took the risk of working in the state.

As many as 10 companies, including seven of Karnataka State Reserve Police, have been deployed for election duty in Chhattisgarh. Among them, 281 police personnel, including 11 police officers, are from IRB, Vijayapura. The same teams have also been deployed for the polls in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana aand are expected to return only after that.

Speaking to TNIE,  a police personnel on condition of anonymity said, “Four police personnel remained away from election duty after they felt that they might be killed in a Naxal attack.After their family members forced them to keep away from the poll duty, they finally decided against reporting without bothering about the action which they could face.’’

He further said, “ The previous election duty at Chhattisgarh was a nightmare to all of us as one of our colleagues was killed in a Naxal attack. Though the government provided compensation to the victim’s family, one of his family members was disturbed mentally and has failed to recover till now.  This has mentally affected the four personnel who decided to not to report at Chhattisgarh.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp