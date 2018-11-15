G Janardhana Reddy gets bail, hits out at state government

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former minister Gali Janardhana Reddy carried out a scathing attack on the JDS-Congress coalition government after his release from Parappana Agrahara central prison, saying that the state “is being ruled by demons”.

Reddy was granted bail by a city court in connection with a multi-crore cheating case on Wednesday. He furnished a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh while two of his relatives submitted sureties of Rs 1 lakh each.

After his release, Reddy lashed out at the government and the Central Crime Branch officials, saying he was being harassed for political reasons.

“I had made Rs 150 crore kickback allegations against HD Kumaraswamy in 2006, when he was the chief minister. After that he unsuccessfully tried to get me arrested. Now, after 12 years, he has ensured that I am put in jail at least for a day,” Reddy said.

“I am away from politics and campaigned only for my friend (Sriramulu). But the government is not letting me lead a peaceful life. The way it is trying to fix me has shocked me,” he added.

On allegations about his links with Ambidant Marketing Pvt Ltd, the firm that has allegedly cheated investors to the tune of Rs 600 crore, he said, “My friend Ali Khan’s family invested around Rs 60 lakh with the firm. His uncle has also invested in it and as the firm did not return his money, he was upset. Ali went to their office and there was some argument. Later, the firm’s proprietor Farid approached Brijesh Reddy for help. Brijesh took him to the then Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy and said that people will lose money if he is arrested. The minister assured them that he won’t be arrested.

During that period, Farid returned some money to Ali Khan and other investors. Brijesh also brought Farid to me and said he was in trouble but is now returning money to the investors. How can I know he was a fraud?” Reddy denied that his help was sought to deal with the ED case. He also requested the CM to provide him security, saying, “Considering there is so much happening to silence me, I feel a threat to my life.”

Meanwhile, two CCB ACPs who were investigating, were transferred on Wednesday evening. ACP Manjunath Choudhary was transferred to City Crime Records Bureau while ACP PT Subramani was transferred without any posting.

GOVT NOT INTERFERING, SAYS CM

CM Kumaraswamy said that the government was not interfering in the investigations related to Reddy’s links with Ambidant. “State government is not misusing its powers. Police have been given a free hand to investigate the case and take action against the guilty irrespective of their political affiliations,”

he said.