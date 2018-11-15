Home States Karnataka

Issue of Karnataka cabinet reshuffle resurfaces post bypolls

Cabinet expansion for the Congress-JD(S) coalition government has been continuously postponed since September.

Published: 15th November 2018 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy with Congress leader D K Shivakumar. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cabinet expansion for the Congress-JD(S) coalition government has been continuously postponed since September. A fresh deadline has been set for the cabinet expansion with Karnataka Pradesh Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao stating that new ministers will be included in the cabinet by the end of this month.

Speaking to media during Jawaharlal Nehru’s birth anniversary celebrations on Wednesday, Dinesh said that cabinet expansion will take place as soon as Congress leaders, who are on constituency tour, return to Bengaluru.

“Cabinet will be expanded by the end of this month. Our leaders are on constituency tour. H D Deve Gowda is yet to return to Bengaluru. We will hold discussions after everybody returns,” Dinesh said. Six berths for the Congress and two berths - one after BSP’s N Mahesh resigned - from the JD(S)’ kitty has remained vacant for months with both the parties reluctant to include new faces in the cabinet.
While the coordination committee of the coalition government had decided to expand the cabinet in September, by-elections to Karnataka council, bypolls to two assembly seats and three parliamentary seats were cited as reasons to postpone expansion.

Post its terrific performance in Ballari bypolls, Congress is under the compulsion to induct one of its six MLAs from the district into the cabinet. Congress legislative party leader Siddaramaiah had asked all MLAs to compete with each other and get the maximum number of votes to be inducted into the party. The Congress is also forced to woo disappointed senior leaders like M B Patil, H K Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Roshan Baig and Satish Jarkiholi who are not part of the current cabinet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka cabinet Karnataka cabinet reshuffle Congress-JD(S) coalition government ongress-JD(S) coalition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp